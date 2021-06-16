A Bachelor Nation beauty! Hannah Ann Sluss invited Us Weekly into her Los Angeles apartment, which she calls her “Girl Club” to show Us how she gets her Beauty Sleep on. The season 24 Bachelor contestant told Us that her “Bachelorette Pad” is where “everything is pink and fun and anyone’s welcome to have some great memories here with the girls.” To see how the Tennessee native winds down, watch the exclusive video above.

Her Cup of Tea

“In the evenings, usually I’m finishing up emails and I like to end the evening with some ginger tea. This helps with digestion,” she told Us. “Of course, I have it in my cute little Disney princess cup, but I love doing this because it helps with bloating and really just makes me feel overall better.”

Luscious Lips

“I’ll take lip scrub, basically just like anything that’s on sale, and the magic tool to this is this lip scrubber — you can find it on Amazon. I use this to scrub the dead skin off my lips. I promise you, girls, this is the secret trick to full lips,” she advised. “It makes your lips lush, brushed and poppin’. This has been a game changer. You can buy it off of Amazon for a pack of three or four. If I’m doing this in the morning, I’ll use Coola Lip Oil and this has SPF 30. Girls, you need to wear SPF on your lips because you can still get your lips burnt.”

To round out her lip care routine, Sluss showed us her lip mask: “I’m using Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. I’m not joking, I’m on my fifth bottle. I really like the Berry because it’s a little pink as you guys can see and I’ll wear this even during the day and it just adds a little bit of color, but I’ve used all their different colors. My second favorite would have to be the vanilla. It’s more clear.”

Travel Tip

“I love using Patchology eye patches. anytime any of my friends FaceTime me in the evenings, I always have eye patches on, I leave mine in the fridge and they’re nice and chilled and it’s just the ideal way to end the evening,” she said. “They’re also great to pack with you when you’re on trips when you’re on the airplane. Whenever I fly, I feel like underneath my eyes get really dry and wrinkly, and this is a tip that I use to help with that.”

Sound Advice from Snooki

Wise words from Jersey Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi: “One time I heard Snooki say, ‘Whenever you put on lotion at night, it extends your tan.’ I love having a tan, especially in summer, whether it’s from the sun or a spray tan, I’ve always remembered that. And I use Avene body lotion.”

Grandma’s Favorite Beauty Product

“I actually use the same cleanser as my grandmother. She got me hooked on Purity by Philosophy and she always buys me this for my birthday and Christmas,” she told Us. “I like this cleanser because it’s gentle and it works for all skin types.”

…And Grandpa’s Sleep Hack

“Another thing I always do to wind down is I put on deodorant before I go to bed. I know this sounds crazy, but when I was little, my grandfather, my Pop Pop, always told me to make sure I put on deodorant at night because it stays better,” she recalled. “It’s absorbs [better.] Then when you wake up and start your morning and you don’t smell. Today I’m using Secret. Especially living in Los Angeles, it gets like really warm and I have been that person that will forget to put on deodorant. So, whenever I put it on at night, I know if I do forget, I have a little bit left.”

Dry Skin Solution

“Off and on I have struggled with tinea versicolor. So, after I take a shower, I use Head & Shoulders Dandruff shampoo and Nizoral Dandruff Shampoo. I put it on my arms, on my chest, wherever my tinea is starting to act up,” she explained. “Tinea Versicolor is not contagious but it’s an overgrowth of yeast and kills certain parts of the melanin on your body, so I’ll have white patches sometimes.”

Pajama Party

“I wanted to mention my pajamas tonight. They’re from Printfresh. They have the cutest pajamas. These have little monkeys on them — how stinking cute,” she showed Us. “They just always put me in such a good mood wearing them.”

For more of Sluss’ Beauty Sleep routine and to see her full product list, watch the exclusive video above.