Why Fans Are Convinced Harry Styles Is Dropping a Nail Polish Line

A man on a manicure mission! It’s quite possible that Harry Styles is about to shake up the nail polish world — big time.

The 27-year-old singer caused a bit of a buzz back in May after filing for a cosmetics and perfume trademark under the name, “Pleased as Holdings Limited.”

And while there was talk that the “Watermelon Sugar” vocalist would be making a foray into fragrance, a recent photo shoot with The Crown’s Emma Corrin has fans reassessing their predictions.

In a photo shoot with W Magazine, which was released on Tuesday, August 24, the actress had a “manicure by Simone Cummings for Pleasing at CLM.” In the spread, she rocked black, white and clear polish.

It’s worth noting that Corrin, 25, was styled by Harry Lambert, who also works with Styles, for the photo shoot. Coincidence? Fans think not.

Pair this little tidbit of information with the fact that the One Direction alum was spotted wearing a “Pleasing” sweatshirt and carrying a “Pleasing” phone case and Harry Styles stans are straight up convinced that a manicure brand will be hitting shelves shortly.

“Can’t wait to say, ‘I got a new nail polish, it’s from pleasing by harry styles,’ I feel hot,” a fan wrote. Another said: Do I know how to paint my own nails? No. Am I going to buy Harry Styles nail polish collection? Yes.”

“I can’t wait to have people compliment my nail polish and ask where it’s from, and I can like IT’S PLEASING BY HARRY STYLES,” a user excited wrote. Another said: “If Harry’s making a beauty line he better release nail polish with names of his songs. Imagine a bright yellow nail polish called Sunflower by Harry Styles.”

While nail polish may be on the horizon, Styles’ initial trademark left the door open to a handful of other endeavors, including wholesale cosmetics and fragrance. The documents, which were obtained by Us Weekly, were filed in tandem with Emma Spring, who has worked with the singer for years.

Should Styles launch a nail polish line, he won’t be the only celebrity venturing in to the space. Machine Gun Kelly also plans to launch a brand, dubbed UN/DN, in collaboration with Unlisted Brand Lab.

The unisex line is a fitting endeavor for the 31-year-old singer, as he’s rocked everything from studded acrylics, funky designs and black polish.