



When Harry Styles hits the red carpet, you know you’re in for a treat. The singer-turned-fashion-guru is unafraid to don bright colors, eclectic patterns and more double take-worthy ensembles that get the world buzzing. One of the latest to explode on the Internet is the custom blue suit the singer wore in the “Lights Up” music video, brought to life by gender-fluid designer Harris Reed.

Sam Smith Is Slaying the Makeup Game With Glitter Eyeliner, Sparkly Lip Gloss, False Lashes — and More!

To keep that ensemble in pristine condition, the stylist stored it in the same place you’d stash vegetables or leftover takeout: the fridge. In an interview with GQ Magazine, Reed said, “I can’t say where it is located, but everything goes to an archive,” explained Reed. “It’s basically like a giant refrigerator – a frozen vault – somewhere in London where I am not going to disclose.”

In addition to chilling them, the designs also have prison-level security. “The clothes all have 24 hours surveillance, which you can look at via an iPad, specifically done for his outfits, and they have all been cryogenically frozen in time to preserve them,” explained Reed. “After his first solo tour that I produced 14-15 looks for — he wore about six or seven — I was wondering where the others were and he was like, ‘Don’t worry, they are all under surveillance.’ I was like, ‘Oh, that’s chic.'”

Celebs Wearing Sweats in Public: See the Stars Looking Comfy-Cozy in Casual Ensembles!

Reed has been designing outfits for Styles for a few years now and continues to encourage the singer to embrace romantic, eye-catching styles. Before his involvement in “Lights Up,” Reed was at a bar in New York City when he got a text from Harry’s stylist, “’Hey, I don’t know if you’re up for this but Harry would love you to do something for the next video.’” The designer drew up a design on a bar napkin, texted it to the stylist and he responded, “’This is perfect.’” And that’s an understatement.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!