



Harry Styles teamed up with Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, to unveil a unisex T-shirt celebrating the 25-year-old’s new album, Fine Line.

The friends collaborated on a minimalist red and black line design featuring a bleeding heart with an arrow running through it. “Harry” is written in the center of the heart in casual handwriting with his last name crossed out below. “Fine Line” is printed along the lower perimeter in the same informal scrawl.

The catch? The eco-conscious, limited-edition white shirt is only available until Thursday, December 19, so Styles fans should act fast. A portion of the sales will go towards the Global Fund for Women, a non-profit funding women’s right’s initiatives.

According to Styles’ website, orders are expected to ship in January 2020. If you purchase the shirt, your order will also include a digital download of Fine Line.

Unsurprisingly, fans took to Twitter to share their excitement about the buzzy top. “Don’t worry, I’d ordered the Harry Styles x Gucci T-shirt 2 minutes after waking up,” wrote a follower. Others were turned off by the high price tag. Another social media user joked, “If imma pay $75 for a T-shirt it better be KISSED by Harry Styles himself.”

This isn’t the first time Styles and Michele have surprised fans with a memorable fashion moment. At the 2019 Met Gala, they worked alongside fashion stylist Harry Lambert to find the perfect “camp” outfit for the hitmaker: a sheer, lacy black ensemble that set social media ablaze.

Styles has starred in three Gucci fashion campaign, his first of which was in 2018. And in August, he was featured in one for the Italian fashion house’s first-ever gender-neutral fragrance, Mémoire D’une Odeur.