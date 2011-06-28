Heidi Klum Goes Topless, Shares Naughty Bedroom Secrets

Heidi Klum sure knows how to keep things spicy!

The supermodel and Project Runway host, 38, doffs her top in the August issue of Glamour, showing off her enviable bod in nothing but a pair of J Brand jeans, a Patricia Underwood hat and Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses.

The German-born stunner — married to Seal since 2005 — also shares some tips for keeping things hot in the bedroom. "There's nothing wrong with a nice garter belt," she tells the mag. "I'm not saying you have to put up a pole in your bedroom and start swinging off the rafters. But I love that sometimes! My husband and I just had a 'sexy week' in London. I'd put on a super-short skirt with a garter belt on underneath so that when I'd sit, he could see it. It's fun to sauce it up a little bit."

The mom of four adds that she's "always" in awe of her 48-year-old husband's looks. "He's even hot when he's sleeping. He's a beautiful man," Klum gushes. "He's kind, he's a gentleman, and I watched him last night onstage, and he still rocks it. I'm like, 'Yeah, that's my man!'"

Klum admit she's had a crush on the singer from the first time she laid eyes on him. "We were sitting in the lobby at the Mercer Hotel [in New York], and he came in from the gym. I was very attracted to him immediately. And I said, 'Where you going? You should just stay here with us.' He said, 'I'm sweating — I have to go take a shower.' And I'm like, 'Good, take a shower and come back.' And he did."

"I'm not someone who plays hard to get," she explains. "This whole thing about 'Oh, let's exchange numbers' and then people wait four or five days before they call you? I don't see the point. If you feel something, why would you let that pass? You only live once."

