It looks like Heidi Klum can add snake charming to her growing list of special skills, somewhere between yodeling, international supermodeling and TV hosting.

On Thursday, January 17, the Project Runway host Instagrammed a few behind-the-scenes videos of her latest shoot, posing in nothing but lingerie and a top hat while covered in snakes on a shoot for Germany’s Next Top Model. As you do.

Rihanna Is Reportedly in Talks With Luxury Group LVMH to Launch Her Own Luxury House

While posing, Klum sported a black lace bra from Heidi Klum Intimates that five different kinds of snakes — a milk snake, a corn snake, a Thai blue beauty sake, a gopher snake, and a California king snake, to be exact — slithered over while working their way around her chest, arms, shoulders, neck all the way up to her hat. Because everyone knows snakes love a good top hat.

But the craziest part of this totally insane situation? She loved it! Even when the amphibians began to wrap around her neck she didn’t seem to flinch. Not once! She even wrote, “I Love these guys,” in one of the captions. “Loved spending the day with these beautiful snakes,” she wrote in another.

Almost immediately upon watching these videos, we were transported back to 2001 when low-rise jeans were without pockets and platform flip-flops were the It-shoe and everyone was talking about the year’s hottest performance: Britney Spears and a yellow python at the VMA’s. Not before or since has there been a snake moment as big.

And although Klum’s shoot may no reach the iconic status Spears’ — or should we say Banana’s — performance, it sure as hell is at least noteworthy. That is, if we were to rank fashionable snake moments.

