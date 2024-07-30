Hoda Kotb didn’t sweat a wardrobe malfunction at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kotb, 59, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 30, to show off her problem-solving skills when it came to a fashion faux pas during the Olympics. In the clip, Kotb rocked a yellow frock featuring a square neckline, thick straps and a fitted midi skirt. In the clip, she pinched the fabric together, which seemingly ripped at her side, as her friend, Kaitlin Vickery, stapled the piece together.

“Done,” Kotb exclaimed after her dress was fixed. “Kaitlyn to the rescue!” Kotb then concealed the staples with the belt of her dress.

“Wardrobe malfunction — nothing that a stapler can’t fix!” Kotb captioned the reel. “Thx @kaitlinvictory.”

The Hoda & Jenna cohost elevated her dress with black sunglasses, a gold necklace featuring both of her daughters names on it — Haley, 7, and Hope, 4 — brown sandals, dainty earrings and lots of bracelets.

For glam, she donned bright red lips and long lashes. Her bronde hair was parted to the side and styled in a blowout.

This isn’t the first wardrobe malfunction Kotb has laughed off. Earlier this month, she was seen fidgeting with her red dress while hosting an episode of Today.

“I feel like I’m falling out,” she joked while pulling on the neckline of her frock, sharing that her bra fit awkwardly.

Co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager then suggested Kotb goes bra-free next time she wears the frock. “You know what you need to do? Free your boobs!” she quipped.

Kotb continued to laugh while rejecting Bush Hager’s idea.

“It’s time,” Bush Hager persuaded. “At this point in your life when you’re turning almost 60, free your boobs.” She continued, “If you took your bra off, you wouldn’t have a problem.”

“I can’t!” Kotb said before ending the conversation.