Hoda Kotb’s daughters, Haley and Hope, are all in on cheering for Team USA during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kotb, who is covering the games for NBC from Paris, France, took to Instagram on Monday, July 29, to share an adorable photo of Haley, 7, and Hope, 4, sporting leotards in support of the U.S. In the pic, Haley rocked a red white and blue bodysuit with hot pink glasses as she threw her hands up in the air. Hope, for her part, was all attitude as she put her hand on her hip and held up a peace sign in a dark blue one piece with silver and red fireworks.

“Team USA cheerleaders at home!” Kotb, 59, captioned the sweet snap, tagging Team USA’s official Instagram.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to gush over the duo’s cute ensembles. “🇺🇸❤️🤍💙🇺🇸 there so adorable!,” one person wrote, while another added, “So sweet!!!! They have the momma Hoda spirit in them💓💓💓💓 love love love.”

The adorable twosome are showing their team spirit from back home in the states with their father, Joel Schiffman. Kotb and Schiffman, 66, adopted Haley and Hope in 2017 and 2019, respectively, before ending their eight-year relationship in 2022.

Kotb, meanwhile, is abroad with some members of the Today show team including Al Roker, Willie Geist, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin as they cover the summer sporting event, which runs through Sunday, August 11. Earlier this month, Kotb shared during an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna that she would be making “Love You Loops” paper chains while she was away to stay connected to her kids.

“I do a loop a day where we hide a little something like stickers or hair ties, and then they know how many days are left,” she explained on the July 22 episode, to which Kotb’s cohost, Jenna Bush Hager, noted that the paper chain is “gonna be some long loops” since the Olympics last over two weeks.

Earlier this month, Kotb shared that she initially considered taking her girls with her to Paris but ultimately decided it was best to leave them at home in New York City.

“I actually told my kids first, like, ‘You’re going,’” she told Women’s Health in a July 25 interview “They’re like, ‘Yay!’ But they don’t know. … Mom guilt is real anyway, so the guilt of being in the same country and going on shoots and wondering, ‘Where are they? Are they OK? What are they doing?’”

Kotb may be missing her daughters, but she’s still finding a way to enjoy her time at the games. The TV host was left awestruck when she crossed paths with Tom Cruise during the opening ceremony on Friday, July 26. She later shared a selfie of the encounter via Instagram, which saw the two of them smiling in the rain.

“Do you know when you dream of meeting Tom Cruise… And then it finally happens,” she captioned the photo, which featured Kotb rocking a gigantic poncho in an attempt to stay dry, while Cruise, 62, embraced the weather in a black sweater and soaking wet hair.