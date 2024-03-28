Ariana Madix is proof that the show must go on.

“There’s things that happen all the time,” she exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, March 28, while discussing her Broadway debut in Chicago. For her part as Roxie Hart, Madix sports leather shoes, which can expand over time. “My shoe was a little big, so I definitely had a, ‘Oh, we’re not going to fall moment,’” she told Us, explaining that she “saved” her performance and didn’t trip.

“In between shows we put some pads in to make sure that that doesn’t happen because that could be very bad,” the Vanderpump Rules star quipped. “Things happen all the time, and that’s what makes live theater so much fun.”

Madix announced she would be starting on Broadway during a December episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. “I have some news. As of January 29, I will be playing Roxie Hart on Broadway in Chicago,” she said, gushing, “It is just the biggest dream come true. I can’t believe this is real life. I’m going to cry.”

Madix’s run was expected to conclude on Sunday, March 24, but she extended the gig until Sunday, April 7, due to popular demand.

Ahead of her first show, Madix gushed about the support she’s received via Instagram. “When the reality is even better than the dream 🥹,” she captioned a number of pics from rehearsals. “Thank you to everyone at @chicagomusical for being unbelievably supportive and welcoming. Can’t wait to share the stage with you @dragonfly02! This journey has been nothing short of amazing and I’m so grateful to be here today with all of you.”

Madix previously received some dance lessons during her time on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars. She and pro Pasha Pashkov ended up placing in third, as Xochitl Gomez and dancer Val Chmerkovskiy took home the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy in December 2023.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi.