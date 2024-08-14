Elizabeth Banks took her role as an aesthetician seriously when prepping for her upcoming movie Skincare.

Banks, 50, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about embodying her guru character, Hope Goldman, at the New York City screening of Skincare on Tuesday, August 13. “I did a lot of facials and I practiced facials and I loved doing them,” Banks told Us, noting that Hope, who is launching her own skincare line, is all about “ambition.”

She continued, “I wanted to be great at giving facials. That was really important to me. [Hope] has built everything on the notion that she is great at what she does and that has to be true.”

In order to nail the techniques of an aesthetician, Banks practiced giving facials to her husband, Max Handelman, and their son, Felix, 11. (The parents also share son Magnus, 10.)

While Felix loved being pampered, Handelman, 51, was indifferent. “My husband does not like it as much as my eleven-year-old son who still asks me for facials all the time,” Banks quipped to Us.

In the movie, Banks can be seen playing with her hair multiple times. When asked if she intentionally twiddled with her locks, Banks told Us, “Some of it is very conscious, especially because that’s not my [real] hair, and I love having the hair.” (The thriller, which is loosely based on real-life skincare guru Dawn DaLuise, follows Hope as someone is trying to sabotage her and destroy her life.)

When she’s not acting in skincare themed movies, Banks is focusing on her partnership with No.7. In October 2023, she opened up to Us about her daily routine, which consists of the brand’s Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum and the Eye Serum, both of which reverse the appearance of fine lines and aging.

“I’m an all-natural beauty,” Banks told Us, noting she’s never experimented with Botox. “Nothing’s ever gone in here,” she said, pointing to her face. “I try and focus on my confidence and less on how I look.”

Skincare hits theaters on Friday, August 16.

With reporting by Nikaline McCarley