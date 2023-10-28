Elizabeth Banks hasn’t changed a thing about her look.

The 49-year-old actress was named No.7’s first celebrity ambassador, and exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the partnership and how she’s been able to maintain such a youthful glow.

“I’m an all natural beauty,” she told Us at No.7’s Reversal Lounge in New York City on Thursday, October 26. “Nothing’s ever gone in here, you can tell,” Banks said, pointing to her face, explaining that she’s never gotten Botox. “And that’s because my self-esteem is really high. I try and focus on my confidence and less on how I look.”

While Banks prefers to focus on the positive, she has her fair share of insecurities, telling Us she is a bit self-conscious about her “crows feet.” Banks tells herself, however, that the wrinkles are “my experience and my laughter and my love.”

Related: Ariana Grande and More Stars Who Opened Up About Plastic Surgery It’s often thought that celebrities who’ve had plastic surgery will go to any lengths to hide their secret, but stars from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to Courteney Cox have been candid about their experiences going under the knife. Some celebrities have even shared their plastic surgery nightmares. Heidi Montag, for example, developed health problems due to her […]

“I’ve really come to understand that so much of [skincare] is what’s inside as much as the outside,” Banks said, explaining that “hydration, more water, sleep, diet, exercise” are vital to her skin’s health. “To me, I find that when I don’t go outside every day, when I don’t exercise, my mental health deteriorates. When your mental health deteriorates, your self-esteem goes with it. Suddenly, all my habits are out the window.”

Banks beamed while explaining her “holistic approach to beauty, sharing, “It’s not just about what you put on your skin, it’s really what’s coming on the inside out.”

When it comes to skincare trends, the actress wholeheartedly trusts No.7’s science-backed technology and prefers to listen to the experts instead of receiving tips from the internet. “I do think you want to trust your source … I like to do a little more research,” she told Us.

“What I love about No.7 is … they spent 15 years of [research and development] building this peptide technology,” she gushed. No.7 isn’t only highly effective and affordable, it’s also known as “one of the UK’s best-selling beauty brands.”

Although she listens to the scientists, Banks has received some questionable skincare tips in the past. “The worst skincare advice I’ve been given is probably around acne and breakouts,” she told Us. What acne needs is love and care … [not] over-drying them out … when you exfoliate, it makes it worse.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 10 Best Anti-Aging Skincare Products That Get the Celebrity Seal of Approval Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Stars — they’re just like Us. Even though celebrities seem immortal, they grow older just like everyone else. They just have access to the best anti-aging beauty products on the market! We tracked down 10 celeb-loved skincare staples […]

Before becoming No.7’s ambassador, Banks said she “did not really use serums.” She continued, “I just didn’t think I needed them [but] you do.” Specifically, Banks loves the brand’s Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum, as well as the Eye Serum — both of which target signs of skin damage, reverse the appearance of fine lines and more. “That’s been really fun to discover,” the actress gushed.

Banks quipped that No.7’s color coding system makes her skincare routine “easy to follow and stick with.” Unlike overly expensive products she’s tried out in the past, Banks doesn’t need to think “about my pocketbook” while using No.7 — meaning she applies as much moisturizer as she pleases.