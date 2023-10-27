Elizabeth Banks is team Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Banks, 49, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the pair’s budding romance at the No.7’s Reversal Lounge in New York City while celebrating her partnership with the beauty brand on Thursday, October 26.

“I met Travis Kelce at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party [in March],” she told Us. “And I won’t lie, he’s so gorgeous. He looked real good in a tuxedo.” The actress continued, “He was single and he was ready to mingle. I’ll be honest I felt that night, ‘He’s gonna land a Hollywood babe any second,’ but he waited for the best one.”

Banks gushed that Kelce, 34, “made it happen” with Swift, 33. “Women love that. We all want that! We want to be wooed. We wanna be told ‘I’m into you,’” Banks said, referencing Travis’ July podcast episode of “New Heights” during which he admitted he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour.

“He did not hold back and he caught her,” Banks told Us. “We’ll see where it goes, but they seem like they’re having a great time and that’s all they’re supposed to be doing right now.”

Banks previously showed her support for the duo in a hilarious Instagram reel earlier this month. In the clip, Banks photoshopped herself into a shot of Swift and BFF Blake Lively cheering Travis on at the Chiefs vs. New York Jets game on October 1. Banks acted as if Swift had accidentally hit her in the head. “Ugh Taylor! What the heck?! I’m your biggest fan,” she joked.

The reel then cut to Swift laughing it off and enjoying the rest of the game while Banks pretended that she wasn’t hurt. “Still your biggest fan, Tay 💕” she captioned the post.

Travis and Taylor were first seen together in September when she supported the Kansas City Chiefs tight end at his game against the Chicago Bears. After the Chiefs’ victory, she was seen leaving the locker room with Travis and celebrated at a private afterparty.

The pair got cozy during the party, and Swift even wrapped her arm around him while he sat on a barstool.

The following month, the duo enjoyed two date nights in-a-row in New York City.

When Banks — who is the first celebrity ambassador for No.7 — is not fanning over Swift and Travis, she’s focused on her mental health, self-esteem and beauty practices, made easier by the affordable skincare brand.

“I’ve really come to understand that so much of [skincare] is what’s inside as much as the outside,” she told Us. “Hydration, more water, sleep, diet, exercise.” Banks explained, “I have really decided to take a holistic approach to beauty. It’s not just about what you put on your skin, it’s really what’s coming on the inside out.”