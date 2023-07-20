Elizabeth Banks spilled the tea on how she keeps her “buns” in shape — and the answer is extremely relatable.

The 49-year-old actress shared a bikini photo via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 19, writing, “Buns brought to you by squats and good lighting.”

In the snap, Banks could be seen diving into a body of water in Lake Como, Italy, wearing a patterned two-piece. She also posted a video that showed her climbing back onto a boat. “Trying to stay cool in the global heat wave,” Banks wrote alongside the clip.

The producer has been in Europe celebrating her 20th wedding anniversary with husband Max Handelman. In addition to the trip, Banks commemorated the marriage milestone with some major bling, showing off a stunning peacock-colored ring, which featured a sapphire stone surrounded by a circle of small diamonds, earlier this month. The gem was completed with a jewel-covered band.

“The 20th anniversary ring,” Banks wrote over an image on her story, commemorating the occasion.

She also gushed over Handelman while sharing a series of black-and-white photos from their wedding day. “20. Years. Married. Made a life together. Made a business. Made a family. Still mad for each other. We’re doing alright,” Banks captioned the social media post, tagging her beau.

The couple tied the knot in July 2003 and share two sons, Felix, 12, and Magnus, 10, both born via surrogate. (Banks has been candid about the process, telling Lucky in 2012, “It was a womb issue for me.”)

In a different post on July 5 — which showed Banks and Handelman walking down the aisle after saying “I do” — the actress called marrying her husband her “proudest achievement.”

“Time flies when you’re making an amazing life together. 20 years. Proudest achievement. Feels like yesterday. Love to all who celebrated with us. Couldn’t do it without you,” Banks wrote.

Banks previously praised her husband to Us Weekly in February 2019.

“We work very, very well together, my husband and I,” Banks shared, adding that she and Handelman have “a lot of mutual respect” and a “very good balance” between them. “We have a good yin and yang. I’m a passionate artist, and he’s a very even-keeled politician.”

The duo fell in love when they both studied at the University of Pennsylvania. “If I hadn’t gone to Penn, I wouldn’t have him, and then I don’t know if I’d have as successful of a business,” Banks said.