Elizabeth Banks is celebrating a marriage milestone with some major bling.

The 49-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 5, to show off a massive new ring in honor of her 20th wedding anniversary with husband Max Handelman. In the snap, Banks zoomed in on the stunning peacock-colored rock, which featured a sapphire stone surrounded by a circle of small diamonds. The gem was completed with a jewel-covered band. “The 20th anniversary ring,” Banks wrote over the image, commemorating the occasion.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pitch Perfect star gushed over Handelman, 50, while sharing a series of black-and-white photos from their wedding day. “20. Years. Married. Made a life together. Made a business. Made a family. Still mad for each other. We’re doing alright,” Banks captioned the social media post, tagging her beau.

The couple tied the knot in July 2003 and share two sons, Felix, 12, and Magnus, 10, both born via surrogate. Banks has been candid about the process, telling Lucky in 2012, “It was a womb issue for me.”

In a follow-up post on Wednesday — which showed Banks and Handelman walking down the aisle after saying “I do” — the Cocaine Bear director called marrying her husband her “proudest achievement.”

“Time flies when you’re making an amazing life together. 20 years. Proudest achievement. Feels like yesterday. Love to all who celebrated with us. Couldn’t do it without you,” Banks wrote.

This wouldn’t be the first time Banks praised her husband. In February 2019, she exclusively opened up about her marriage to Us Weekly.

“We work very, very well together, my husband and I,” Banks shared, adding that she and Handelman have “a lot of mutual respect” and a “very good balance” between them. “We have a good yin and yang. I’m a passionate artist, and he’s a very even-keeled politician.”

The duo fell in love when they both studied at the University of Pennsylvania. “If I hadn’t gone to Penn, I wouldn’t have him, and then I don’t know if I’d have as successful of a business,” Banks said.

At the time, Banks also dished on one of Handelman’s romantic gestures. “The last romantic thing he did for me was, he took the kids to soccer in the rain while I went and got a massage for my birthday,” she told Us.