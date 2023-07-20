Jennifer Lopez is the queen of workout fashion.

The singer never misses a moment to slay while working up a sweat — and it’s got Us taking notes! ​(Of course, Lopez’s fit figure is just as noteworthy.)

Take summer 2023, for example, Lopez was frequently photographed in trendy sets that included fun colors and styles. ​In July, Lopez arrived at Studio City in Los Angeles wearing a white crew neck and patterned leggings. To top the look off, she carried a bedazzled tumbler. That same month, she showed off her curves in snakeskin pants paired with a neon sports bra.

Her gym outfits aren’t the only thing she goes all out for. In March 2023, she told Us her workout routine is “always evolving.”

“I’m not afraid to challenge myself, so I’m open to pushing myself, which is what I’m doing right now as I rehearse for my new album, [This Is Me… Now], coming out this summer,” she said.

Keep scrolling to see all the sizzling workout styles Lopez has put together through the years: