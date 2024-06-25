Emma Chamberlain isn’t here for wardrobe malfunctions.
Chamberlain, 23, demonstrated how she sat down in a risqué Rick Owens dress ahead of attending the Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome event in Paris on Sunday, June 23. “I am gonna have to sit,” she said during a “Get Ready With Me” video for Vogue’s YouTube series, which was published on Monday, June 24. Chamberlain then gently sat down on a couch while sitting up straight, proving the itty-bitty bra did not budge from her chest.
“We did some sit testing earlier,” she continued. “Ultimately, I can’t move a lot in this sitting position, so I’m just gonna be sitting like this.” The influencer then practiced her facial expressions while watching the runway.
For the event, Chamberlain rocked an tiny cherry red bra top that exposed her underboob and featured thin straps and a scoop neckline. She paired it with a matching leather skirt complete with pockets and a dainty train.
For glam, the “Anything Goes” podcast host donned a full beat including smokey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, long lashes, pink lips and feathered eyebrows.
Elsewhere in the Vogue YouTube video, Chamberlain gushed over her ensemble, noting it was one of her “favorite looks” ever. “The Rick Owens team was so generous to let me wear it. It sort of encapsulates what I’m trying to do with fashion as I’m growing up,” she said, explaining, “A bit more minimal, a bit more mature. It is also risky too, which I like to do because I tend to use fashion in a utilitarian way.”
Before concluding the video and heading to the show, Chamberlain shared she was avoiding a wardrobe malfunction by taping the design to her body. “We’re gonna do our final little touches,” she said. “Put a little tape here, a little tape there,” she continued while pointing at her chest.