Joe Burrow looked effortlessly cool while making his runway debut.

Burrow, 37, rocked a sleek suit while walking in the Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome show on Sunday, June 23, as part of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. His Peter Do black blazer featured satin lapels and an open back. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback went shirtless underneath the piece and completed his look with black trousers.

Ahead of the show, Burrow opened up to Vogue about his first-ever runway. “I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and grow as a person, [and] I think walking in the show is a great way to do that,” he said, adding, “I think the crossover between fashion and sport is going to continue to grow.”

Burrow also shared that he wanted to get more involved in the fashion industry. “I’ve always loved clothes but never really understood the industry, so I wanted to learn more.”

Burrow wasn’t the only celebrity to walk in the Vogue World show. His former Louisiana State University teammate Justin Jefferson made an appearance on the runway, along with Katy Perry.

Jefferson, 25, rocked a black suit featuring a flared jacket and straight legs. He also gushed to Vogue about making his runway debut, saying, “This is my first show and who wouldn’t want Vogue World to be their first?”

Meanwhile, Perry, 39, opted for a naked dress look by Noir Kei Ninomiya featuring a leather cutout design that concealed her chest and 3-D nude floral embellishments. She completed the risqué look with lace-up heels.

For glam, she donned a full beat including rosy cheeked, winged out eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, a sharp contour, filled-in eyebrows and pink lips. She completed her look with her brunette strands styled in a half-up coiffure.