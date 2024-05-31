Sofia Vergara found a hilarious way to give a tattoo she got in honor of now ex-husband Joe Manganiello new meaning.

During her Friday, May 31, appearance on The Talk, Vergara, 51, joked that she’s going to “recycle” the “J” she had inked on her right wrist. “This was Joe Manganiello’s initial, but now he’s gone,” Vergara said cheekily, prompting the audience to erupt in applause.

She explained that since her “new guy,” Dr. Justin Saliman, “has the same initial,” she doesn’t have to get rid of the design completely. “Recycle! Recycle!” Vergara said of repurposing the tattoo.

Weeks before appearing on The Talk, Vergara went Instagram official with her “handsome doctor” boyfriend last month. She shared a smiling photo of Saliman, praising the surgeon for comforting her following a “major knee surgery.”

Vergara first sparked romance rumors with Saliman in October 2023 when they were photographed together in Los Angeles.

“The attraction is there and he’s definitely her type,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “He’s run in similar circles as Sofía for years, so her celebrity status isn’t something that intimidates him whatsoever. Sofía is attracted to his sense of humor and his intelligence. Plus, he’s a total gentleman and treats her with nothing but respect. She’s excited to see where things go.”

Vergara and Manganiello, 47, called it quits in July 2023 after being married for seven years.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the pair said in a joint statement at the time. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.

Manganiello officially filed for divorce that same month, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup. The exes finalized their divorce in April, two months after reaching an initial settlement.

Manganiello, for his part, is currently dating actress Caitlin O’Connor.