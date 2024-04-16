Sofía Vergara has made her romance with Dr. Justin Saliman official by publicly declaring her “luv.”

Vergara, 51, praised Saliman, 49, as she revealed how he comforted her after she recently underwent a medical procedure.

“If u ever get a major knee surgery make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!” the America’s Got Talent judge captioned an Instagram Story photo on Friday, April 12. “Luv u Dr @jdsaliman.”

The accompanying snap showed the orthopedic surgeon holding Vergara’s bandaged leg after the procedure.

Related: Sofia Vergara’s Dating History On her journey to find her one true love, Sofía Vergara has been linked to several A-List stars. Before becoming a famous actress, Vergara wed her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez, in 1990. The pair welcomed their son, Manolo, in 1991, two years before they ultimately called it quits. Following her split from Gonzalez, Vergara […]

Vergara first sparked romance rumors with Saliman in October 2023 when they were photographed together in Los Angeles.

“The attraction is there and he’s definitely her type,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “He’s run in similar circles as Sofía for years, so her celebrity status isn’t something that intimidates him whatsoever. Sofía is attracted to his sense of humor and his intelligence. Plus, he’s a total gentleman and treats her with nothing but respect. She’s excited to see where things go.”

One month later, it was clear that Vergara and Saliman were more than just a fling. “Sofía is falling for Justin the more she spends time with him,” another insider exclusively told Us in November 2023. “They have amazing chemistry, and her friends think they make a wonderful couple.”

The second source added that Vergara’s inner circle thinks “she seems extra happy since she’s been seeing Justin. They love that he treats her like a total gentleman and isn’t fazed by her celebrity status. He has his own thing going on and seems to really like her for her.”

Related: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello: The Way They Were Hot and heavy! Since Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello were dating in July 2104, the stars have emerged as Hollywood's sexiest couple. From indulging in romantic gestures to meeting her side of the family, take a look back at their steamiest PDA moments.

Vergara’s new relationship comes after she and her second husband, Joe Manganiello, announced in July 2023 that they were separating after being married for seven years.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the pair said in a joint statement at the time. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Manganiello, 47, officially filed for divorce that same month, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup.

The former couple tied the knot in November 2015, and their divorce was finalized in February. In January, Vergara revealed the reason for their split.

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Splits Many celebrity splits have rocked Hollywood over the years, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin as well as Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan. Tatum and Dewan’s love story began on the set of 2006’s Step Up, where they costarred as onscreen love interests. The duo tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed daughter Everly in 2013. […]

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” she told Spanish newspaper El País. “I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

“I had a son at 19, who is now 32,” she added, “and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.”

Manganiello has also moved on from their divorce, and is now dating actress Caitlin O’Connor.

Vergara was previously married to her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez, from 1990 to 1993. They share a son, Manolo, 32.

Saliman was married to actress Bree Turner from 2008 to 2018. They share daughter Stella, 13, and son Dean, 11.