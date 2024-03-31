Sofia Vergara and Justin Saliman Enjoy Los Angeles Date Night

Sofía Vergara and boyfriend Justin Saliman enjoyed a trendy date night in Los Angeles.

Vergara, 51, was spotted with the orthopedic surgeon outside Giorgio Baldi restaurant on Friday, March 29. She paired ripped jeans with platform heels, a sparkly blazer and silk camisole for a low-key date night look while Saliman, 49, wore brown trousers with a black shirt and coat.

Their outing comes less than one week after they hit a different Hollywood hot spot, Catch steakhouse.

The continuous date nights hint that the two are going strong more than five months into their romance. Saliman is Vergara’s first public romance since she and Joe Manganiello filed for divorce in July 2023 after seven years of marriage.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said in a joint statement, days before the actor officially filed the paperwork. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

A source later told Us Weekly that Vergara and the True Blood alum, 47, were no longer “on the same page” about their relationship. “She would rather go out with friends and he would rather stay home, so they wouldn’t spend a lot of time together,” the insider explained. “They’ve been living separate lives for about a year now, so it was time to call things off.”

She later confirmed that kids were the main factor in their decision to split. “Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger,” she revealed to Spanish newspaper El País in January. “He wanted to have kids, and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”

“I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore,” she continued. “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.” (She welcomed son Manolo in 1991 with ex Joe Gonzalez.)

While Manganiello moved on with Caitlin O’Connor in September 2023, Vergara and Saliman started dating in October.

“The attraction is there and he’s definitely her type,” a source exclusively told Us in October 2023. “He’s run in similar circles as Sofía for years, so her celebrity status isn’t something that intimidates him whatsoever. Sofía is attracted to his sense of humor and his intelligence. Plus, he’s a total gentleman and treats her with nothing but respect. She’s excited to see where things go.”

One month later, it was clear that Vergara and Saliman were more than just a fling. “Sofía is falling for Justin the more she spends time with him,” another insider exclusively told Us in November. “They have amazing chemistry, and her friends think they make a wonderful couple.”

Vergara’s inner circle thinks “she seems extra happy since she’s been seeing Justin,” the source added. “They love that he treats her like a total gentleman and isn’t fazed by her celebrity status. He has his own thing going on and seems to really like her for her.”