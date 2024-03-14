Wedding bells may be in Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor’s future.

“They’re going to get engaged soon [and then] start trying for kids,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Marriage is definitely in their future.”

Manganiello, 47, and the actress, 34, were first linked in September 2023, two months after he and Sofía Vergara announced their separation. The exes were married for seven years before the Magic Mike star filed for divorce in July 2023 after they disagreed on expanding their family.

“Sofía didn’t want to be a mom again at her age,” the source tells Us, adding that Manganiello and O’Connor see eye-to-eye. “They respect each other and have a healthy dynamic.”

While Manganiello has been quiet about the divorce, the Modern Family alum confirmed that their feelings didn’t align when it came to having children.

“Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger,” Vergara, 51, told Spanish newspaper El País in January. “He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”

Vergara, who welcomed son Manolo in 1991 with then-husband Joe Gonzalez, noted she didn’t want to add more kids into the mix. “I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore,” she continued. “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.”

One month before Vergara’s candid confession, Manganiello and O’Connor made their official debut as a couple at a gala in New York City. “Joe and Caitlin are both so easygoing that they work really well together,” a source told Us the same month, with a second insider adding that O’Connor is not a “high-maintenance” person. “She’s not a big drinker or a party girl.”

While Manganiello has moved on with O’Connor, Vergara has been linked to orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman after they were seen sharing a meal together in October 2023.

“Sofía is falling for Justin the more she spends time with him,” a source exclusively told Us in November. “They have amazing chemistry, and her friends think they make a wonderful couple.”

