Joe Manganiello and girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor make quite the team.

“Joe and Caitlin are both so easygoing that they work really well together,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly with a second insider adding that O’Connor, 33, is not a “high-maintenance” person. “She’s not a big drinker or a party girl.”

Before being linked to O’Connor, Manganiello, 46, was married to Sofia Vergara. The exes called it quits in July after seven years of marriage and announced their decision to divorce.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the pair said in a joint statement days before Manganiello officially filed the paperwork. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Despite the recent heartbreak, Manganiello isn’t ruling out settling down again.

“Marriage isn’t out of the question for Joe,” a third source tells Us while noting that the actor “definitely wants kids” in the future.

Two months after news broke of his breakup, the True Blood alum was spotted with O’Connor for the first time. Rumors swirled that the duo were dating after they were photographed leaving a gym in Los Angeles together. Manganiello and O’Connor were seen walking side by side and chatting before driving off together.

Earlier this month, O’Connor and Manganiello made their debut as a couple at the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) gala in New York City. Manganiello was awarded the COAF Humanitarian Award and brought O’Connor as his plus one. The pair walked the red carpet together and posed for photos.

One day after the gala, the couple made their way to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to watch the New York Jets take on the Houston Texans.

As Manganiello moved on with O’Connor, Vergara, 51, also began dating someone new. She’s been linked to surgeon Justin Saliman since October.

“Sofía is falling for Justin the more she spends time with him,” an additional insider told Us in November of the Modern Family alum’s new romance. “They have amazing chemistry, and her friends think they make a wonderful couple.”

The source added that Vergara’s inner circle believes that she has been “extra happy” since meeting Saliman, 49. “They love that he treats her like a total gentleman and isn’t fazed by her celebrity status,” the insider told Us at the time. “He has his own thing going on and seems to really like her for her.”

