Joe Manganiello and girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor spent their Sunday catching a football game.

The couple were photographed attending the New York Jets and Houston Texans game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, December 10. Manganiello, 46, kept it casual with a black T-shirt, brown joggers and a black coat that he paired with high-top sneakers. O’Connor, 33, looked chic in a white T-shirt, jeans, camel coat and black boots.

The pair’s latest event came one day after they made their official debut as a couple at the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) gala on Saturday, December 9, in New York City. The actor was awarded the COAF Humanitarian Award and brought O’Connor as his plus one.

O’Connor stunned in an emerald silk corset gown while Manganiello looked dashing in a classic black suit. The twosome walked the red carpet together and posed for pictures.

Manganiello and O’Connor were first linked in September after they were spotted leaving a gym together in California. Two months before, Mangianello and estranged wife Sofía Vergara announced their decision to divorce after seven years of marriage.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the now-exes said in a joint statement to Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Two days after the announcement, the True Blood alum filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.” A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Manganiello and Vergara, 51, were “living different lives” and were no longer “on the same page.”

“She would rather go out with friends and he would rather stay home, so they wouldn’t spend a lot of time together,” the insider explained. “They’ve been living separate lives for about a year now, so it was time to call things off.”

After news broke of Manganiello moving on with O’Connor, Vergara posted a cheeky throwback photo on her social media in September.

“Colombia,” Vergara captioned her picture, which showed her wearing a thong bikini bottom with a bouquet covering her bare chest.

Meanwhile, Vergara has moved on following her breakup from Manganiello. The Modern Family alum has been linked to Justin Saliman since October.

“Sofía is falling for Justin the more she spends time with him,” another source told Us last month. “They have amazing chemistry, and her friends think they make a wonderful couple.”