Summer House’s Ciara Miller is all about glowy skin.

Miller, 28, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her go-to skincare routine and the best beauty advice she’s ever been given while gushing about her partnership with Soap & Glory.

“Never leave the house ashy,” Miller instructed Us, explaining she relies on Soap & Glory’s Body Butter to make her shine. “Best beauty advice ever. Always be shiny and glimmery,” she said. Miller added that she “never” leaves home without the product, as well as the brand’s Righteous Body Butter. “My hands are always ashy so I need moisture at all times.”

Miller’s hydrated skin commands attention in every photoshoot she stars in, including her March 2023 campaign with Victoria’s Secret. Before arriving on set, she makes sure to exfoliate and shave her legs. “I always go in with the Flake Away Exfoliating Body Scrub by Soap & Glory,” Miller told Us.

Next, she locks in “that moisture for 72 hours” with the brand’s body butter to ensure she looks “nice and shiny and reflective on set.”

Finally, she removes dead skin from her face with a dermaplane razor and depuffs with a jade roller.

Miller is just as focused on her skincare routine while filming Summer House. Throughout the show, she’s constantly applying sunscreen to protect herself from the harmful UV rays of the sun.

“I preach sunscreen everywhere — on every nook and cranny of your body and especially on your face,” she told Us. “It’s the only anti-aging product on the market.”

While she is careful about her skin, Miller still suffers from an occasional hangover on Summer House. To replenish her body, she told Us she takes “two capsules of charcoal” and enjoys a “Coca-Cola” before going back to bed.

“Don’t bother me,” she joked, noting her key to having a Summer House-inspired party is “a good costume, prosthetics” and getting “into character.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi