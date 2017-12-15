Think pink! Sneak peek to valentines trends on set with Debi Lilly Design. #holiday #flowers A post shared by Debi Lilly (@debililly) on Dec 6, 2017 at 8:58am PST

Party planner Debi Lilly knows a thing or two about setting a scene: she’s designed events for Lady Gaga, Jane Fonda and the Obamas, just to name a few! The Chief Eventeur (her self-described moniker) also has a namesake collection of products available at Safeway and Albertsons that can help any merry maker give their home festive vibes. The expert tells Us sneaky ways to celebrate the holidays in style.

Stylish: What’s your favorite entertaining tip to kick off the night?

Lilly: It’s so important to see something lovely when you walk into your home. It can be a big floral arrangement or a beautiful scented candle, such as our Alphabet Candles. It’s a focal point that really creates conversation, a great icebreaker, it welcomes someone into your home and and that’s so easy to do with one of our grab and go bouquets like the Wispy Rose Bouquet, which come already completely styled and designed for you.

Stylish: How about when it comes to food?

Lilly: Set a tasting bar or a grazing bar with a big, beautiful, colorful buffet for guests to nibble on charcuterie, cheese, veggies like mini carrots and radishes, hummus and olives. This creates a really gorgeous centerpiece on the table, it becomes a gorgeous part of your decor, but it’s edible!

Stylish: Any advice for someone who’s on a budget but still wants to make their party look super impressive?

Lilly: A champagne-and-desserts party would be a perfect theme. Serve Prosecco (I love Headsnapper’s) which people think of as a fancy holiday drink and dress up the glass with a sprig of fresh rosemary or cranberries. Debi Lilly Wispy Rose Bouquet, $15, and Alphabet Candles, $5 each, are available at your local Albertsons and Safeway stores

