Hugh Jackman has taken to Instagram with an all-natural selfie to show Us what 55 looks like.

The actor shared a self-care moment with fans, that included him rocking rose gold under-eye masks and a soft smile. “This is 55,” he captioned the Wednesday, July 2, social media snap. Fans praised Jackman in the comments, with one person writing, “now that’s a real man not afraid of a nice eye mask,” with a red heart. “New wolverine mask looks epic,” another user commented.

Jackman has been active on social media ahead of the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, the newest installment in his long standing X-Men role. The actor works alongside Deadpool star and close friend, Ryan Reynolds, who he met on the set of 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Now, 17 years later, their friendship has come full circle, taking a break from joking online feuds and making a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The pair opened up to People about their years of friendship, with Reynolds even comparing their relationship to that of him and his wife, Blake Lively.

“I think the secret sauce to a long-lasting Hollywood friendship is not too dissimilar to having a partner or a marriage,” he explained. “I am genuinely rooting for you, all the time. I want you to win. It’s the same way I feel about Blake. As I’m rooting for her, I know she’s rooting for me, and it’s why we’re so connected.”

The superhero duo also bonded over the challenge of getting into Marvel-worthy shape for their new film (something eye masks alone won’t take care of!) Alongside intense workouts with stunt trainers, the two were faced with a bulk diet consisting of 5-6 meals per day.

“Yeah, the five, six meals a day, which sounds great to some people,” said Reynolds. “But it’s not like the type of food that you would really necessarily enjoy.”

Jackman and Reynolds are now enjoying a bit more self care on the promotional tour for their film, which hits theaters July 26.