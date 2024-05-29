Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been buddies for almost two decades, and their bond extends far beyond appearing in movies together and staging fake fights via social media.

“We rely on each other for the real kind of advice that you want,” Reynolds, 47, said in a People cover story published Wednesday, May 29.

The story comes ahead of Reynolds and Jackman’s upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, which hits theaters July 26.

The pair had nothing but positive things to say to and about each other as they looked back on 17 years of friendship.

“There’s probably fewer friends in our life that you can say anything to, the stuff you’re ashamed, embarrassed, anything,” Jackman, 55, told Reynolds.

Reynolds said that what keeps them friends is the same thing that keeps his marriage to Blake Lively strong.

“I think the secret sauce to a long-lasting Hollywood friendship is not too dissimilar to having a partner or a marriage,” he explained. “I am genuinely rooting for you, all the time. I want you to win. It’s the same way I feel about Blake. As I’m rooting for her, I know she’s rooting for me, and it’s why we’re so connected.”

Jackman added, “And ever since I’ve known you, and I would say in particular in like the last five, 10 years, we’ve had more time where we go for our walks because you’re an unbelievable listener. So you can tell me anything and I can tell you anything, and I don’t feel like you’re going to be judging or necessarily giving me the answer: ‘Do this.’ And I think that has been the key.”

Reynolds and Jackman first met in 2008 while shooting X-Men Origins: Wolverine. It was the first time Reynolds portrayed Wade Wilson and was one of his biggest roles of his career to that point.

“I was blown away. And I was nervous as hell,” Reynolds recalled about walking on set for the first time. “I was walking through the trailers, jet-lagged, disoriented, feeling really green and kind of out of my depth, and there was no script to look at. It was just like, what’s going to happen?”

That’s when Jackman tracked him down, calling out his name.

“Just the fact that you knew my name meant so much to me,” Reynolds said. “And you came over, you gave me a big hug and you said, ‘Welcome aboard.’”

True to form, Jackman humorously returned the compliment.

“And I remember the first day of [Deadpool & Wolverine] and you came, and you did the same thing,” he quipped. “You came over and you went, ‘Steve!’”