Blake Lively says all her childhood dreams have come true, including marrying her very own Prince Charming.

“Everything I believed as a kid did turn out to be true…his name is @vancityreynolds,” Lively, 36, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 10.

Lively went on to clarify the actual name of her husband, whom she married in 2012, so there wouldn’t be any confusion.

“Well, his legal name isn’t At Vancity Reynolds. But he is dreamy and he is in @ifmovie which is also pure magic.”

Related: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Relationship Timeline From The Green Lantern to hot red carpet couple! Take a look back at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' road to romance.

Lively was referring to Reynolds’ upcoming family film IF, which is short for imaginary friends and has been described by the actor as a “live-action Pixar movie.”

In the movie, Reynolds, 47, plays Cal, an adult who can see people’s former imaginary friends who have sadly been forgotten about by their originators. Reynolds stars alongside Cailey Fleming in the flick, who plays Bea, a girl living in his building who can also see the magical creators. Together, the unlikely duo team up to save the IFs so they won’t disappear.

The fantasy comedy is set to come out this summer and was written and directed by John Krasinski, who also makes an appearance in an unnamed role. Rounding out the cast is Awkwafina, who voices Octocat, Christopher Meloni, who portrays Cosmo, Steve Carell who plays Blue and Maya Rudolph who stars as Ally. Several other characters who have not yet been revealed will be played by Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and John Stewart.

Lively’s public voice of support for her husband is no surprise, as the couple have been very supportive of each other’s careers over the years. The duo also makes sure they take turns being on set in order to be there for their four children.

“When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time, so that we could always prioritize our personal life,” Lively explained on a February episode of the “Further Ado” podcast via Entertainment Online.

Related: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Daughters Proud parents! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively share three daughters, and while the pair mostly keep their little ones out of the public eye, it’s clear their girls mean the world to them. Three years after their 2012 nuptials, the Gossip Girl alum and the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu star welcomed James. “The baby came early but everyone […]

Reynolds gave more insight into their relationship rule in a 2019 interview with People, saying, “Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us.”

He added that it was important they stand by their decision to keep their family strong, which includes their four daughters: James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 7 and a fourth daughter, born in 2023, whose name hasn’t been revealed.

“The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home,” Reynolds added.

IF hits theaters on May 17.