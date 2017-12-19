And we’re off to the races! It’s been less than a month since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement and set a date for their wedding (May 19, 2018) and we already have a look at what may be one of the official contenders to make the royal-to-be’s wedding dress! Meet Israeli wedding dress designer Inbal Dror, who released sketches this week after receiving an official request to submit designs from the palace.

The sketches, which were obtained by TMZ, display a blend of regal modest style with the sexy silhouettes that Dror is known for. The first submission is a long fitted gown with a deep-v neckline that is made more demure by a ruffled high-necked lace inlay which also peeks out from the dress’ long sleeves at the wrists and at bottom of the mermaid skirt. The back of the dress is just as detailed, with lace detailing running down the back and buttons tapering down to the rear, which a sweeping, elegant lace train trails behind.

Dror also released a different design sketch that was more reminiscent of Markle’s future sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s wedding dress. Not only does it have an A-line design with a skirt that flows from the hips, but it also has elegant long sleeves. One key difference? Lace embellishment at the shoulders and a an open victorian neckline for a touch of sex appeal (that is what Inbal Dror is known for, afterall).

While the sketches remain on the TMZ site, the Team here at Stylish did some snooping on the brand’s Instagram to get a better idea of what we could be seeing on Markle later this year.

The Israeli designer’s non-bridal confections have been rocked by a-listers like Naomi Watts and Beyoncé who wore a Dror design to the Grammys this past year. However, if Markle does go with the fashion upstarter, it could be quite the departure from royal tradition.

