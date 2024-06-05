Jenna Lyons handed over some of her most prized possessions at a stoop sale in New York City, and Us Weekly was there to witness it all.

Lyons, 55, revealed her plans to clear out her highly coveted closet of designer items on Saturday, June 1, sparking “enormous” interest from fans — so much so that she announced a few days later that she had extended the hours of the event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. So, on Tuesday, June 4, over 100 fashionistas and fans of The Real Housewives of New York City flocked to Mercer Street to make their style dreams come true.

The line wrapped around two blocks, with people standing directly under the sun. Lyons was nice enough to have her team give away Bomb Pops, cooling shoppers down as they waited.

It took roughly two hours before attendees were granted entry, but once inside, guests were met with a very excited and involved Lyons, who had Us cover our shoes with cloth booties beforehand.

Racks of clothes, including the denim jacket and hot pink skirt Lyons wore to the 2012 Met Gala, filled the entirety of the reality star’s SoHo loft. Each item featured a price tag with a persuasive description, like a floral skirt for $150 that “Beyoncé has” and a colorful sequin mini dress that “Lupita [Nyong’o] wore” for $500.

Lyons also offered up a red-and-pink fringe frock she donned to meet Princess Kate Middleton. Alongside the look was a picture from the encounter showing a joyfully squealing Kate and Lyons.

Other offerings from the sale included items from Prada, Khaite, Jimmy Choo and of course, J.Crew. Lyons had a rack dedicated to white button-up shirts from the retailer, where she served as executive creative director and president from 2010 to 2017.

With reporting by Travis Cronin