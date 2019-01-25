It’s been a busy year for Irina Shayk. Along with making the awards season rounds with her Oscar-nominated fiancé Bradley Cooper, the Russian model is also starring in the latest Burberry campaign.

The Spring/Summer 2019 offering is Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci’s debut. A long-time champion of Shayk, Tisci was one of the first to book the supermodel for a high-fashion runway.

In one close-up shot, Shayk looks striking in a bold red lip and oversized necktie donning Burberry’s classic checkered pattern. Her sharp lob and piercing stare only make the image that much more powerful.

“The thing that excites me the most about Burberry is how inclusive it is — it appeals to everyone no matter their age, their social standing, their race, their gender,” said Tisci in a statement from the brand. “So when I was thinking about my first campaign here, I knew I wanted to work with a collection of collaborators to help interpret the breadth of what this incredible heritage house represents to so many different people – from the millennial to the mature, to the British and to the international.”

Focusing on inclusivity, along with Shayk, the campaign features a plethora of multicultural stars like Stella Tennant, Fran Summers, Claudia Lavender, Rianne van Rompaey and Natalia Vodianova, Sora Choi, Anok Yai, Darani, Matteo Ferri and Joe Plunkett.

The Italian fashion designer tapped six photographers to bring his vision to life, recruiting people with varying ranges of experience and energy. So while each image can stand alone, they also meld together to represent a new era for brand.

