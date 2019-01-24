Talk about girl power! Stuart Weitzman (you know, the shoe brand behind those sexy strappy sandals beloved by Meghan Markle and just about every other celebrity) released its spring 2019 #SWWomen ad campaign on Wednesday, January 23, and it features Kendall Jenner and Willow Smith posing in some fancy footwear and accessories alongside Chinese actress Yang Mi and model Jean Campbell.

Meant to evoke “the strength of women” and “freedom to be completely and authentically” yourself, famed photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin shot the first installment of what will ultimately be a four-part #SWWomen campaign series.

Camilla Parker Bowles Was Just Spotted With Meghan Markle’s Fave DeMellier Handbag

In this first set, which is a monochrome dream of luxe neutral hues, the ladies model some the brand’s icons — the Nudist sandal (a Duchess Meghan fave), Nunakedstraight kitten-heel sandal and pointy-toe Anny pump — alongside new styles.

Jenner and Smith, for example, rock the sure-to-be cult favorite Landry bootie in one photo. The block-heel design features a slightly pointed toe and low-calf height and comes in buttery pastel leathers and suedes that will be perfect for transitioning to spring’s warmer temps.

Producers Guild Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

The Sunray platform sandal, meanwhile, has a chunky heel and ankle strap that should make walking in them a breeze (rejoice!). Last but not least, the Nudistdisco is a new platform edition of the Nudist, and it somehow manages to maintain the OG’s super streamlined silhouette while offering a bit more support.

On Instagram, Jenner shared that she’s “excited to be a part of the @stuartweitzman Spring 2019 campaign with @yangmimimi912, @willowsmith and @jean_campbell !!!,” and Mi and Campbell shared similar sentiments.

Duchess Meghan’s First Pregnancy Is Shaping Up to Be a Stylish One — See Her Best Maternity Fashion Moments

Priced between $398 and $595, the entire #SWWomen collection is now available at StuartWeitzman.com.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!