The world waits with baited breath to see what Meghan Markle will step out in on a daily basis, so it should come as no surprise that her mother-in-law looks to her for style inspo too. Camilla Parker Bowles visited the Jewish Care’s Brenner Centre in East London on Wednesday, January 23, carrying the same $395 DeMellier Mini Venice handbag that Duchess Meghan wore for her inaugural trip to Wales with Prince Harry in January 2018.

While the compact top-handle bag comes in 16 shades ranging from classic tan to pretty plum, the Duchess of Cornwall rocked the same forest green hue the former Suits actress has in her closet. The color perfectly complemented her emerald sheath dress and pleated blazer, and she finished off the classic look with a printed scarf, brooch, black tights and pumps.

When Duchess Meghan carried the structured purse last year, she used the jewel-tone accessory to brighten up her all-black-everything ensemble. Her head-to-toe British look included black jeans by Welsh brand Hiut Denim, a bow-adorned Stella McCarthy wrap-coat, Tabitha Simmons boots and celestial-inspired Gabriela Artigas earrings.

While we’re used to seeing Kate Middleton sport cute clutches or no bag at all during her public appearances, the Duchess of Sussex has made her preference for roomier carryalls known — and the DeMellier pocketbook was one of the earliest examples.

The multitasking bag features interior pockets for easy organizing and comes with a detachable long strap, which means it can be used as a hands-free cross body or lady-like top-handle bag depending on your style. No word on what Meghan and Camilla were storing in theirs (breath mints and hand sanitizer, perhaps?), but there are still “low quantities” (read: get it while you can!) of the royal-worthy style available on the brand’s website.

