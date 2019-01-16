Even for a royal, it’s all about that high-low mix. After making an afternoon appearance at the London-based animal charity Mayhew in a cozy $34.99 H&M maternity dress on Wednesday, January 16, Meghan Markle arrived at a performance of Cirque du Soleil’s Totem show at Royal Albert Hall in a $5,595 Roland Mouret sequined gown that was fit for a queen.

The mom to be sparkled in the floor-length navy number for a night out with Prince Harry. The fitted three-quarter-sleeve frock may not have been maternity wear, but it certainly showed off her burgeoning baby bump. A bateau neckline called to mind the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding-day style, while a front slit allowed for a peek at her strappy black Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals. The look was reminiscent of one Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria wore while pregnant with her daughter Princess Estelle in 2011, and Princess Diana rocked a sea-foam sequined Catherine Walker creation in 1986.

Duchess Meghan’s First Pregnancy Is Shaping Up to Be a Stylish One — See Her Best Maternity Fashion Moments

Because her accessories game is always on point, the former Suits actress carried a small Givenchy box clutch in place of her usual roomier handbags and wore a black-accented gold bangle and matching pair of stud earrings. Ensuring her pregnancy glow once again took center stage, Markle tied her hair back in a sleek bun and warmed up her complexion with a luminous bronzer and rosy lip.

Meghan Markle’s Standout Hair Moments: Her Best Updos, Ponytails, Blowouts and More

While this black tie gown is certainly one of the pricier things the Duchess has worn, she has long been a fan of the French-born, London-based designer. She sported a $2,165 cap-sleeve frock from his 2018 resort collection on the day before tying the knot last May, and there was even speculation he was in the running to design her wedding dress (that honor ultimately went to Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller).

Meghan Markle Wore a $2,200 Roland Mouret Dress to Have Tea With Queen Elizabeth II

So just in case you needed a reminder that the so-called “Markle sparkle” is real, look no further than this dazzling date night design that proves sequins are *always* a good idea.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!