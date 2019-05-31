It’s official! After cult-favorite collaborations with beauty brands like BECCA and Morphe, Jaclyn Hill has finally created her very own makeup brand. The OG beauty blogger and influencer launched Jaclyn Cosmetics on Thursday, May 30, and, if her past hits are any indication, it’s going to be major.

Back in 2015, Hill released her now-iconic Champagne Pop highlighter with BECCA, and the shimmery peach hue sold out in 20 minutes. A year later, her second Champagne Pop Collection was scooped up in under an hour. Oh, and then one million of her Morphe x Jaclyn Hill eyeshadow palettes were sold in the first six months they hit the market in 2017.

All of that is to say, the blogger has chosen her partnerships carefully over the years and made waves with her coveted products, which makes the debut of her eponymous brand all the more exciting. She’s kicking things off with a range of 20 nude lipsticks, and she first shared the news with her six million subscribers in an epic introductory video on her YouTube channel earlier this month.

“I cannot believe I am doing this video. I am trying so hard not to cry,” she said in the 35-minute clip, before explaining that she had initially intended to launch the brand way back in 2015, but things didn’t quite go according to plan.

While Hill admitted it took many different labs and samples to get the formulas just right, she is finally hitting the market with her So Rich Lipstick, which features buttery, neutral hues for a wide range of skin tones.

The creamy satin lippie includes nourishing murumuru and mango butters, sunflower seed oil and collagen and smells and tastes like a vanilla butter cake thanks to a custom-blended fragrance. When it comes to the shades, the hues have unique undertones (think: cool sands, warm browns and the like) that are meant to be as inclusive as possible.

While there will be plenty more to come from Jaclyn Cosmetics, Hill shared that she wanted to “start with basics” with her second-skin-inspired pout perfectors. Priced at $18 for one, $49 for a trio or $295 for the entire 20-shade set, the Jaclyn Cosmetics So Rich Lipsticks are now available at JaclynCosmetics.com.

