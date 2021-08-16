Keep ‘em coming! Jada Pinkett Smith is on a mission to cover her arm in tattoos — and she’s already gotten to work on her sleeve.

The 49-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday, August 15, to show off her latest addition, an overlay of goddesses from different cultures that all champion women.

“I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo … I’m starting to build my sleeve now! Repp’n the Divine Feminine journey within and without. ✨ Jai Ma✨ ,” she captioned her post, adding hashtags #MataSita, #Allat, #Oshun and #QuanYin.

Famous friends were quick to congratulate the Red Table Talk co-host on her latest ink, taking to the comments section.

Musician Jahnavi Harrison wrote, “Oh wow. So so so so beautiful Jada!! I can’t wait to see her in person,” while Real Housewives of New York City newcomer Bershan Shaw said, “Yess no time to wait. Do it now yess.”

Fans shared a similar sentiment, many loving the emphasis on female empowerment and divinity.

“How can you not love this type of authenticity,” a user wrote. Another added: “Yesss Divine one! Represent!!!!”

Jada’s new tattoo is situated just above a lotus design she received back in May from Los Angeles based tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

“Look what we did!!! Thank you@_dr_woo_ for your patience and generosity of your craft and spirit✨ Now I want a sleeve!!!! Check us out,” she captioned her Instagram post at the time, linking to a video from Red Table Talk.

Jada didn’t get her floral design alone though. She received matching ink alongside daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

“The lotus represents spiritual enlightenment and we hear this saying, ‘Through the mud grows the lotus,’” Willow said in the video. “I think all of us from different practices in life have had that journey, the bud to the little blossom to the bloom.”

She continued: “Also, I feel like it expresses the spiritual journey but also the three of us. I’m the youngest, my mom is in the middle and Gam is the fully bloomed lotus.”

Now, with a total of two tattoos on her arm, Jada is well on her way to building up her collection. But she won’t be the first in her family to debut a sleeve. Willow already has a “half sleeve.”

“I showed my mom the art for my half-sleeve three weeks before I got it. But I didn’t tell my dad,” the singer revealed, noting that telling her father, Will Smith, was the most nerve-wracking part of the experience.

Thankfully, things went over well with the Gemini Man actor. “I showed it to him and he said, ‘Everything is in divine order. Your path is your path and I love you.’”