Joining the likes of Lola Kirke and Emma Stone (though we haven’t seen her finished look just yet!), Jaime King just debuted a curly new ‘do courtesy of an ‘80s hair trend we didn’t expect to see again: the perm. King turned to the hair gurus at Mare Salon — the brainchild of celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak, who is behind Kirke and Stone’s transformations — to take her long straight locks to a much wavier style.

While King quietly debuted the new look at the Rachel Zoe Fall 2018 presentation in L.A. on Monday, February 5, she took to social media on Wednesday, February 7, to officially spill all the details. As it turns out, the model started the process with Mare hairstylist Kiley Fitzgerald last week. At the time, she shared a hyperlapse video of Fitzgerald treating and styling her new curls.

For her look at the Rachel Zoe show, her mane man, hairstylist Sascha Breuer, styled the perm — which was once associated with banana curl ringlets — into soft ethereal waves to complement King’s girly, floral printed dress. On Instagram, Breuer explained that the new ‘do happened pretty spontaneously. “[We] discussed changing her look only a few days back and in true Jaime style, she went for it,” he shared.

Rather than cut her hair before the treatment, Breuer waited until after the perm to give King a cut that would better work with her newfound texture. The “sexy” cut came to life by adding “invisible layers to create movement” that “bring her new curls to life.” To ensure the the texture was properly blended, Breuer used a dry haircutting technique, and when it came to styling King’s perm, Breuer gave her a blowout using a Dyson hairdryer and diffuser before adding definition to the loose waves with hairspray.

Like hair color, a perm is a chemical process that can damage hair. On Instagram, King shared that her colorist Tracey Cunningham has given her some tips on how to keep her tresses healthy post-perm. Cunningham recommends applying a nourishing Olaplex treatment to dry hair to help repair damage and says to leave it on “as long as possible” (i.e. about 15 minutes) before shampooing and conditioning.

While we are still anxiously awaiting the reveal of Stone’s perm, which was teased on social media late last month, we are pleasantly surprised by how modern and undone King’s style turned out!

