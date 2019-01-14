Jameela Jamil is the queen of red carpet comfort and we are taking notes. Only a week after she wore jeans under her Golden Globes dress, the Good Place actress hit the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet on Sunday, January 14, in a pair of chunky black combat boots.

Underneath her strapless, black and green polka dot Oscar de la Renta gown, Jamil traded in sky-high heels for a pair of combat boots. Because, you know, foot pain is the worst.

Oscar De La Renta. In comfort. Ankle boots. The British way. 🇬🇧 Ready for Critics Choice benches. pic.twitter.com/SFzLzQ6aXU — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 13, 2019

Critics’ Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

“Oscar De La Renta. In comfort. Ankle boots. The British way. Ready for Critics Choice benches,” she wrote in a tweet showing off her unique footwear before hitting the red carpet.

Add this to the list of ways the actress is becoming a red carpet stand out. On Sunday, January 6, at the 76th annual Golden Globes, Jamil kept warm by wearing a pair of jeans under her pink Monique Lhuillier ball gown. “An experienced woman wears jeans under her golden globes gown because it’s forking COLD,” she wrote in a Twitter caption.

An experienced woman wears jeans under her golden globes gown because it’s forking COLD. pic.twitter.com/M9erhxbJC3 — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 6, 2019

While her jeans pretty much stayed hidden at the Golden Globes, the tool on the Oscar de la Renta gown allowed her combat boots to make a visible appearance on the Critics’ Choice Awards’ red carpet sponsored by Lindt Chocolate and Fiji Water.

As much as we love a slim stiletto or Louboutin pump, we have to say, we’re loving this high-low mix and match. We can’t wait to see what other functioning fashion Jamil brings to awards season’s red carpets.

