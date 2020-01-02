When a Goodwill shopper found one of James Charles’ Sister hoodies in-store for $6.99, it quickly turned into a controversial TikTok moment — and the beauty YouTuber isn’t impressed.

The 20-year-old launched branded merchandise under the name of Sisters Apparel back in 2017, including drawstring hoodies and baseball caps. Today, the online shop offers just about every type of wearable merch, most of which features the Internet personality’s favorite word, “sisters.”

One follower ended up donating her Sisters hoodie to the American nonprofit, Goodwill, where it was later discovered for sale by two TikTok users. In the video, a woman is filmed pulling the black hoodie off the clothing racks before zooming in on the price tag. In the background, the person recording the video said, “Ooh child, the ghetto! The ghetto.”

people have been tagging me in this as if I’m supposed to be offended? 🤨 I already made my money so jokes on you, but more importantly why are you dragging goodwill? maybe it didn’t fit, or they just weren’t a fan anymore?? hopefully someone finds it and gets a great deal! ☺️ https://t.co/4wnxR7wk9c — James Charles (@jamescharles) December 31, 2019

Charles came across the video and on Tuesday, December 31, he tweeted, “People have been tagging me in this as if I’m supposed to be offended? I already made my money so jokes on you, but more importantly why are you dragging goodwill?

He continued, “Maybe it didn’t fit, or they just weren’t a fan anymore?? Hopefully someone finds it and gets a great deal!”

He followed up with a second Tweet that said, “Also what we aren’t going to do is imply that thrift shopping is “ghetto” anything for a lil attention huh?”

Plenty of the makeup artist’s fans took to Twitter to express how excited they’d be to find a Sisters hoodie for that price. “$6.99 for a Sisters Apparel Hoodie? Bitch I want! But yeah, she still bought it, this is for attention.” The Goodwill find is currently sold out on Charles’ merchandise website, but used to sell for $45. How’s that for a major steal?

And many joked that the TikTok user probably purchased the sweatshirt, even though the TikTok video implies otherwise. One fan Tweeted, “Girl you know you were HAPPY to find that hoodie.”

Others practically begged for the location in pursuit of the lucky find. “They should send me the location so I can go a get a new sister hoodie,” said a loyal Sister. One Twitter user even went as far as saying, “I’d drop DEAD if I walked into my local goodwill and found a sister hoodie.”