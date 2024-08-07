Jamie Lee Curtis proved she’s a girl’s girl by saving Cate Blanchett from a wardrobe malfunction on the Borderlands red carpet.

While walking together on Tuesday, August 6, Curtis, 65, stuck close to Blanchett, 55, as they tried to pretend there wasn’t a fiasco with the latter’s pants.

“Nothing is going on!” Curtis told Entertainment Tonight during the near-mishap. “You know what is going on? I got her back.”

Curtis, who rocked a red pants-suit, positioned herself behind Blanchett, who donned black pants and a top designed by Stockholm label Hodakova which was made out of 102 silver spoons.

Related: Cate Blanchett's Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments of All Time: Pics Cate Blanchett, 51, is one of the most decorated actresses of her generation (think: two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes and three BAFTA Awards). The Aussie beauty has been to her fair share of awards shows and premieres over the years, and, in the process, she’s cemented her style star-status with her high-risk, high-reward looks. After beginning […]

While reflecting on Curtis’ protective instincts, Blanchett shared, “On every single movie that Jamie makes, she is the den mother.”

Curtis, for her part, joked that she thought Blanchett’s outfit was inspired by one of her TV projects. “I thought it was an homage to The Bear, personally,” Curtis told Extra. (In the third season of the FX series, The Bear includes several references to spoons.)

Blanchett played coy when listening to Curtis’ idea, moving her top to make a clattering noise. Ahead of the premiere, Blanchett’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, revealed where she got the actress’ look.

“She found the ring and it’s @louisvuitton #CateBlanchett heading to @borderlandsfilm premiere wearing- believe it or not – a top made of 102 spoons from @hoda_kova,” Stewart wrote via Instagram on Wednesday.

The duo attended the event held at the TLC Chinese Theatre alongside costars Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Gina Gershon.

Related: Us’ Complete Guide to Summer’s Biggest Blockbuster Movies Jay Maidment/20th Century Studios/MARVEL ;Dan McFadden/CTMG, Inc ; Universal From action adventure to heartbreaking romance, there is a summer blockbuster for every type of cinephile this year, and Us Weekly has your complete guide to all of them. Potentially the most anticipated movie of the season, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, serves as the fifth […]

Borderlands centers around treasure hunter Lilith (Blanchett), who returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Edgar Ramirez). Along with a group of friends, Lilith battles “alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power,” per a press release from Lionsgate.

The movie is based on the video game series of the same name, which debuted in 2009. Randy Pitchford, who oversaw production of the Borderlands game as a cofounder of the video game development studio Gearbox Software, served as an executive producer on the film.

“It’s Randy’s baby, it’s his brainchild,” Borderlands’ director Eli Roth told IGN in February. “You’re stepping into a world that is so beloved and the fans are so hardcore that you think, ‘OK, well, I really don’t want to screw this up.’”

Pitchford noted that Borderlands is accessible “whether you’ve played a Borderlands game or not,” adding, “It’s a fun movie. It’s a really, really fun movie.”

Borderlands hits theaters on Friday, August 9.