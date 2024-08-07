Cate Blanchett Wears 102 Spoons at ‘Borderlands’ LA Premiere

Cate Blanchett is fearless on the big screen and now she’s reaching new red carpet heights.

Blanchett, 55, shimmied her way down the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film Borderlands on Tuesday, August 6, dressed in a top designed by Stockholm label Hodakova that required the use of 102 silver spoons.

The Tár actress posed for photos at the event, held at the TLC Chinese Theatre, alongside her Borderlands costars including Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Gina Gershon.

In a red carpet interview with Extra, Curtis, 65, joked that she thought the Australian actress’ outfit choice was inspired by one of her TV projects.

“I thought it was an homage to The Bear, personally,” Curtis told the outlet, referring to the FX series’ third season of The Bear, which includes several references to spoons.

Blanchett remained coy as she listened to Curtis reveal her theory, shimmying her top to create audible clattering and letting her wardrobe choice do the talking.

The mom-of-four, who is married to Australian producer and director, Andrew Upton, featured in an Instagram video shared by her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, that same evening. In the video, Stewart also revealed where she had sourced another key item in Blanchett’s look.

“She found the ring and it’s @louisvuitton #CateBlanchett heading to @borderlandsfilm premiere wearing- believe it or not – a top made of 102 spoons from @hoda_kova,” the stylist wrote.

Hodakova is a sustainably-conscious European fashion label that utilises deadstock and upcycled materials to create “artisanal pieces.”

Borderlands, which hits theaters on Friday, August 9, follows a group of ragtag friends, led by Blanchett, who take on an alien planet.

A trailer for the film, which was released by Lionsgate on Wednesday, July 24, showed Blanchett’s Lilith returning to her candy-colored home planet of Pandora to locate the missing daughter of Atlas (Édgar Ramírez). To help her with her mission is a group of fellow misfits.

Together, the group set out to battle an alien species and a myriad of dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets.

Blanchett’s sartorial choices have often made headlines. In March, the two-time Oscar winner reworked part of her Oscars 2023 outfit into her outfit for the Louis Vuitton fall/winter show at Paris Fashion Week.

The actress was a vision in the French capital, working a silky teal cape top, crafted by the luxury label, paired with leather lace-up pants and pointed-toe pumps.

At the 2023 ceremony, Blanchett paired the statement Louis Vuitton piece with a black maxi skirt that cascaded into a train behind her.