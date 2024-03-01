It’s fashion week in Paris — and that means the biggest names are in town.

The highly anticipated event, which sees major fashion houses unveil their fall/winter 2024-2025 designs, kicked off on Monday, February 26, and will conclude on Tuesday, March 5.

Jennifer Lawrence made a three-piece power suit look sexy at the Dior show, and Olivia Wilde freed the nipple at the Saint Laurent preview. Lisa Rinna was photographed at the Courrèges show, and Emily Ratajkowski looked angelic in white as she sat front row at the Acne Studios presentation.

Serena Williams was a must-see in a fitted black dress teamed with a wool coat at the Balmain show as models strutted the runway in modernized trench coats, waist-cinching dresses and statuesque leather coats, which were also prevalent on the Saint Laurent catwalk.

Keep scrolling to see the best celebrity sightings at Paris Fashion Week: