Olivia Wilde has nothing to hide when it comes to style.

Wilde, 39, attended Saint Laurent’s fall/winter 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 27, in a see-through top. In addition to baring her breasts, the mesh tank featured a completely open back. The actress paired the racy look with a belted cargo skirt, sheer tights and pointed-toe heels. She accessorized with oversized sunglasses and leather gloves.

Wilde wasn’t the only one to bare all at the Tuesday preview. Zoë Kravitz, Elsa Hosk, Lila Moss and Georgia May Jagger also freed the nipple.

Kravitz, 35, went braless under a sheer brown dress teamed with glossy pumps. Hosk, 35, for her part, wore a plunging polka dot top underneath a pinstripe skirt suit. Moss, 21, showed off her figure in a fitted black gown, and Jagger’s look mirrored Wilde’s getup.

Skin-baring ensembles were also seen on the runway.

Saint Laurent’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, sent models down the catwalk in figure-flattering pieces that left little to the imagination. The designs all came in muted shades and structural silhouettes, making the collection both timeless and dramatic.

The “naked” theme took inspiration from Marilyn Monroe, per show notes obtained by W magazine. “Evoking the indelible ‘naked’ gown worn for her last public appearance by Marilyn Monroe — a frequent reference for the Maison — an unsettling ambivalence cuts through the looks. … Puncturing the propriety of feminine artifice, ephemeral lightness turns out to be an illusion: can purity be provocative?” read a blurb from the presentation.

Paris Fashion Week kicked off on Monday, February 26, and will conclude on Tuesday, March 5.

In addition to Saint Laurent, luxury labels including Dior, Courréges and Dries Van Noten have also unveiled fall/winter 2024-2025 designs. The Row, Balmain, Off-White, Rick Owens, Givenchy and more are slated to host previews throughout the week.