Cate Blanchett Reworks Her Oscars 2023 Outfit for Paris Fashion Week

Cate Blanchett is proof that you can indulge in high fashion and be sustainable.

For the Louis Vuitton fall/winter show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 5, Blanchett, 54, reworked part of Oscars 2023 outfit. She was a vision in a silky teal cape top by the luxury label paired with leather lace-up pants and pointed-toe pumps.

Blanchett threw on a pair of squared sunglasses, accessorized with dangling earrings and had her blonde hair pulled up into an elegant updo.

At the Academy Awards, Blanchett paired the statement piece with a black maxi skirt that cascaded into a train behind her.

Tuesday’s look isn’t the first time Blanchett rewore a red carpet ensemble.

Related: The Best Celebrity Sightings at Paris Fashion Week Winter 2024 It’s fashion week in Paris — and that means the biggest names are in town. The highly anticipated event, which sees major fashion houses unveil their fall/winter 2024-2025 designs, kicked off on Monday, February 26, and will conclude on Tuesday, March 5. Jennifer Lawrence made a three-piece power suit look sexy at the Dior show, […]

At the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Blanchett stunned in a sparkly black Armani Privé gown, which she wore twice in the past.

Blanchett’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, revealed via Instagram at the time that the gown was made custom with “repurposed lace” from a dress Blanchett rocked in 2018 and 2014.

Blanchett wowed at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in the original — a sheer black lace number that featured a wide skirt, an open back and a dainty high-neck. The frock was also equipped with metallic sequins at the hem. Blanchett paired the garment with open-toe black heels and wore her hair in a sleek updo.

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

Blanchett first debuted the original design at the 2014 Golden Globes in Los Angeles, pairing the piece with diamonds and retro pinned curls.

At the 2023 SAGs, Armani Privé gave the timeless statement a sexy upgrade.

Related: SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore Another day, another slay! The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards are underway — and fan-favorite stars to brought the heat. If this year’s Grammys and Golden Globes are any indication of what to expect on tonight’s red carpet, fans should be prepared to see “naked” dresses, sparkling gowns, statement hair and suave suits. The Sunday, […]

Blanchett’s new look was a plunging black gown that featured a lace bodice. The garment also included cutouts at her waist that covered the floral netting.

In March 2023, Blanchett opened up about rewearing clothes, telling the Business of Fashion, “It should be completely unremarkable, the idea of rewearing [clothes], because we do it in our daily lives.”

She added, “We do it out of habit, we do it out of choice, we do it out of necessity.”