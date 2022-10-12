Bleached brows aren’t going anywhere! Singer Janet Jackson showcased her new look on Tuesday, October 11, while attending an Alexander McQueen fashion show in London.

Jackson, 56, shared a glimpse of her new bleached eyebrows via Instagram boomerang video while holding up a peace sign over them. She wrote in the caption that she was “Heading to the @alexandermcqueen show.”

She styled the brows with her hair in braids and a high ponytail, dark eyeshadow and matched it to her navy-blue blazer. The jacket had slits at the elbows, adding even more details to the mixture.

Fans immediately adored the bold new look, commenting loving words. One user wrote, “Woww you just look amazing,” while another said, “WERK IT MS JACKSON.” One more commented, “Fiiiiiieerrrcceee as always.”

The “I Get Lonely” singer shared a video of her getting ready for the event, with celebrity makeup artist Preston Meneses creating her eyeshadow look. He used dark shades in her crease while highlighting her eyelid. He blended out the shades into her outer crease and underneath her eye, giving her an edgy look and sweeping the dark colors outward, creating a wing with black eyeliner on top. Opting for a more subtle face look, the artist used minimal blush and highlight, really drawing attention to her fierce eye makeup.

Jackson showed off her outfit at the end of the video, as well as a glimpse inside the McQueen fashion show and afterparty, posing alongside Black Panther star Letitia Wright and her glam team.

When the Grammy Award winner shared her afterparty look, fans were immediately mesmerized. Meneses added gems above and below her eyes, making her sparkle. The gems lined her winged look and elevated her look even more. The killer look was a fan-favorite, with users commenting heart-eye emojis, along with comments like “Omg, I love this makeup look for you. Its so different than anything you’ve done before.”

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of her sixth album, The Velvet Rope, Jackson released a deluxe edition of the album and shared a photo of her from the 1997 release date. In it, she’s seen with light eyeshadow and natural-looking face makeup, showing off her natural beauty features. The Indiana native proved that she could pull off light makeup just the same as a daring look.

The deluxe edition includes 38 songs, much more compared to the original 23 on the 1997 tracklist. There are disco and club remixes to her fans’ favorite songs and 10 new bonus tracks.