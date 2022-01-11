A happy medium. Janet Jackson has plans to “age gracefully,” but that doesn’t mean she’s opposed to absolutely every anti-aging procedure. Rather, she’s in favor of a “little bit of zhuzh.”

In a Tuesday, January 11, interview with Allure, the 55-year-old singer explained that instead of over-pumping her face with filler and Botox in the years to come, she plans on walking the “middle road.”

“I don’t know when my day is coming, but at some point it’s going to come and I can choose which path I want to take. I do hope I age gracefully,” she told the outlet. “It’s either a little bit of zhuzh or gracefully.”

No matter what she decides, the “All for You” singer has come to terms with the fact that aging is “inevitable” — and she’s worked hard to try to “learn to love me for me, my body, all of that.”

“It took a lot of work, a lot of work,” she revealed. “It was something very tough, very difficult. But I’m glad I walked through it. I’m really glad I got in. It was a way of accepting and loving, accepting yourself and your body.”

The Good Times star also opened up about how she admires stars, namely Lizzo, who are “comfortable in their skin, in their size, in being full-figured.” “You had to always be thin and always look a certain way,” Jackson reflected. “And now it’s all accepted and it is all beautiful and I absolutely love that.”

The love goes both ways, as Lizzo has been quite open about her admiration for Jackson. In August 2021, the “Juice” singer said in a tweet that the “Poetic Justice” singer was the “Queen of Pop,” while Michael Jackson was the “King of Pop,” and Justin Bieber was the “Prince of Pop.”

Her comment sparked quite the controversy on Twitter, as Madonna fans were fairly angered. “I love you Lizzo but … Madonna is the queen of pop and … Bieber the prince? Omg pls Lizzo????” a user wrote. Another added, “ Madonna is the queen of pop. Janet is amazing and worthy of a prestigious title but Madonna is officially QoP and has been for many years.”

When Lizzo caught wind of the social media debate and the fact that “Queen of Pop” was trending, she tweeted, “Ruhroh.”