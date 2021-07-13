Sweats over suits! Jason Sudeikis caused quite the tizzy when he virtually attended the 2021 Golden Globes in a tie-dye hoodie instead of tux — and now he’s defending his decision.

In a Tuesday, July 13, interview with GQ, the 45-year-old actor gave little backstory to the fashion decision that broke the internet.



Apparently, he had a nice, black tie-appropriate Tom Ford suit sent over for the awards show. He even slipped it on at one point.



But, given that it was the middle of night in London when he went to tune into the broadcast from the comfort of his Notting Hill flat, he felt a bit “ridiculous” getting all dolled up.

As such, he tossed the formal suit jacket to the side, opting for cozier attire. He slipped on a sweatshirt from his sister’s company, Forward Space.

“I wore that hoodie because I didn’t wanna f—king wear the f—king top half of a Tom Ford suit,” he told the outlet. “I love Tom Ford suits. But it felt weird as shit.”

Sudeikis went on to win the award for best actor for Ted Lasso. But, his acceptance speech — paired with his style for the evening — sent social media rumors swirling about his state of mind.

“I was neither high nor heartbroken,” Sudeikis, who split with Olivia Wilde in November 2020, confirmed. “So yea, off it came and it was like, ‘This is how I feel. I believe in moving forward.’”

Critics aside, the actor continued awards season rocking a laid back look. For the Critics’ Choice Awards in March, he sported a blue hoodie.

When the SAG Awards rolled around in April, the star turned things up a notch, wearing a sweater which had “My Body My Choice” written in white.

The navy number may have looked casual, but rest assured it was couture! The top was from Gucci and has a price tag of $1,100.

His awards show fashion may not be typical, but it is possible that a good hoodie is Sudeikis’ lucky charm — he had quite the successful season.

In addition to his Golden Globe, the We’re the Millers actor also took home the Critics’ Choice Award for best actor, the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series and Writers Guild of America Awards for best comedy series and best new series.