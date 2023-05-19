Jason Sudeikis has some killer kicks! The actor owns an impressive sneaker collection.

The 47-year-old Horrible Bosses star revealed in a Wednesday, May 17, interview with The New York Times that he owns around 250 pairs of sneakers. Sudeikis explained that his love of grails runs so deep that he even sports his collection on his hit Apple TV+ show, Ted Lasso.

Fans may recall that Hall Pass actor’s titular character has a thing for Nikes, sporting different silhouettes from the sportswear giant each episode. Nike famously created AFC Richmond’s official gear. “It’s something that we were intentional about from the get-go before we thought anyone would notice,” Sudeikis told The Times, adding, however, that it drives costume designer Jack Levy “a little crazy.”

“Jack is incredibly intentional about that,” Sudeikis said in the interview. “Certainly with Rebecca’s wardrobe, Keeley’s wardrobe, everybody’s. It’s not always sneakers, either — Ted wearing an orange sweatshirt in the Amsterdam episode was intentional because the national color for the Netherlands is orange.”

As for Sudeikis, his obsession with sneakers sparked when he was in middle school. The actor’s first pair were Air Jordans — and he still favors the brand today. “They’re pretty beat up at this point, but my Jordan 1s, low, they’re Carolina Blue,” the Mother’s Day star said of his favorite footwear. (The sneakers feature a white and blue colorway — a nod to Michael Jordan’s alma matter, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.)

He continued: “I wear them a couple times throughout the show. I genuinely love those shoes.”

Fans will get to bask in more of Sudeikis’ sneaker glory throughout season 3, which premiered in March. The series, which centers around an American football coach who is hired to manage a British soccer team, has taken home a total of 11 Emmys since its debut.

“Flattered. We can’t believe it. I mean, we’re trying to make people laugh and have a good time and do it in a specific way,” Sudeikis told E! News at the Emmys in September 2021. “We had no idea folks would pick up what we were putting down and this is just icing on the cake. I mean, between, you know, the critics digging it and the academy, you know, it’s just been fantastic.”

After winning for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series that year, the Saturday Night Live alum gushed about how special the series was during his acceptance speech.

“Thank you very much. So yeah, heck of a year,” he said. “I would say that this show is about family. This show is about mentors and teachers. This show is about teammates. And I wouldn’t be here without those three things in my life.”

Sudeikis revealed in a March 24 interview with CNN that he welcomes praise from fans, even in the DMs. “People share their stories or explain where they’ve held the ‘Believe’ poster, where they have it. Like, in a parent’s hospital room or in classrooms or where-have-you,” he said.