Killer kicks! Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Mason Disick, has an insane sneaker collection — and it’s Penelope Disick-approved.

The 10-year-old showed off her 13-year-old brother’s impressive footwear in a video shared via TikTok on Wednesday, January 18. In the clip, Penelope reviewed each shoe, sharing her honest opinions of the gear. “Rate my brother[s] shoes with me,” she wrote over the intro of the social media post as the camera panned to show Mason’s spacious closet.

First up, Penelope picked up a pair of Jordan 4 Retros in the University Blue colorway. “So cool,” she said, giving the grail an “8/10.” As sneakerheads know, the trainers were released in April 2021 and pays homage to Michael Jordan’s alma matter, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. While they debuted with a $200 price tag, the shoes are available for over $500 on the resale market.

Next, Penelope grabbed Mason’s “MF Doom” Nike SB Dunk Highs, which were inspired by the British rapper’s iconic mask. The kicks featured a black and deep gray colorway with red laces. The silhouette is a highly sought-after product going for $2,000 and up on StockX. Penelope gave the sneakers a “7/10” before moving on to a set of Night of Mischief Halloween Nike SB Dunk Lows. The spooky shoes are equipped with a purple web design at the sides with an orange Nike swoosh.

She then tried on Mason’s StrangeLove Skateboard Nike SB Dunk Lows, declaring, “I’m going to steal these.” The dunks were released ahead of Valentine’s Day in February 2020 and included light pink and rosy red shades. The look is hard to come by with resellers offering the sneakers for $1,800.

Penelope moved on to her brother’s Supreme Dunk Lows, which included gold stars throughout, and then a pair of Jordan 4 Retro in Union Guava Ice. “You need to clean the shoes,” the social media star wrote over the video, giving the grails a “7/10.”

Of course, Mason’s collection wouldn’t be complete without a pair of Travis Scott Jordan 1 Lows. “So cool. 10/10,” Penelope gushed over the grails, which were made in collaboration with aunt Kylie Jenner’s on-off boyfriend, Travis Scott. The runners featured mocha-colored uppers and off-white leather overlays.

Penelope ended the closet tour by calling Mason’s Golf x Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars “mid.” The cream-colored high-tops were made by Tyler the Creator.

(In addition to Penelope and Mason, Kardashian also shares son Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick.)

Over the past year, Penelope has proven to be a rising social media star, consistently sharing get-ready routines, dessert recipes, beauty tips, shopping hauls and more. Her famous parents and stepdad Travis Barker have also made appearances.

Keep scrolling to feast your eyes on Mason’s sneaker collection: