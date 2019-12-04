



Travis Scott took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 3, to tease his 22.4 million Instagram followers with a pair of not-yet-released Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior sneakers — and damn, they’re fancy.

The rapper shared the drool-worthy pics following the Dior Homme pre-fall 2020 runway show, which took place in Miami, Florida. He posed in front of a Dior-themed photo wall wearing an oversized white sweatshirt, black pants, sunglasses and, of course, the new kicks.

The high-top sneaks are white and gray with intricate details worth buzzing about. The brand’s world-famous signature “swoosh” checkmark is outlined in black and covered in the luxury label’s classic Dior oblique jacquard canvas. They come with gray laces to match the silhouette, a chromatic tag of the jumpman Air Jordan logo and clear blue bottom soles.

Kim Jones, Dior Men’s artistic director, shared a 360 video of them on his Instagram feed. He captioned the post, “Celebrating our first show in the US, I am proud to announce the #airdior AJ1. 1 year in the making, it is made in Italy with Italian leather, hand-painted edges, original Dior Oblique jacquard swoosh and transparent soles with the Air Dior Wings and Dior logos.”

In an interview with WWD, Jones elaborated on how the collaboration was born. “I chose to collaborate with Jordan Brand because Christian Dior collaborated with the best American brands of his era.”

He continued, “I love mixing together different worlds, different ideas — Dior and Jordan Brand are both emblematic of absolute excellence in their fields. To bring them together in this special collaboration is to propose something exciting and truly new.”

The limited-edition sneakers are set to launch in April 2020 and while the brands haven’t confirmed the price point just yet, it’s rumored that they’ll cost $2,000.

Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior sneakers aren’t the only new kicks the world’s been talking about. Prada and Adidas teamed up to create a white leather sneaker and bag bundle, as announced on November 25. And on November 7, Kanye West attended the Fast Company’s Innovation Festival to talk about his Adidas Yeezy Foam Runners sneakers, which are partially made from pond-sourced algae.